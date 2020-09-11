Church provides learning center during pandemic

The idea for the center came about when the church’s leadership was approached by a group of parents who needed help navigating the litany of new challenges brought on by virtual education. He explained that the United Methodist Church has historically been an aggressive supporter of public education. As a result, he believes the church's call is to do everything it can to address the challenges families are facing during these difficult times.

“As we talked about it, we recognized that the needs our families have are the same needs families all over our community are having right now,” McKim said. “This is an unprecedented time, and parents are struggling on so many levels. We saw an opportunity to take some of our massive unused space and make good with it for the community.”

He also sees this program as a way to address educational and social disparities that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed.

“Right now, we are in a time of great disparity,” McKim said. “But as this goes on, the potential for the educational gaps to widen is really pretty significant.”

Precautions taken