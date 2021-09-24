Classroom at Burke County school quarantines due to COVID-19 case, exposures

A classroom at a local elementary school has been quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered.
One positive COVID-19 case was discovered in a Forest Hill Elementary School classroom, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools. Sixteen students were quarantined due to possible exposure.
"We have a class at Forest Hill in quarantine with one positive (case) and 16 exposures," Shuffler said Friday.
These class involved has not been identified as a cluster at this time.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
On Thursday, the Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Hildebran Elementary School, according to a previous News Herald article.
BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
According to the school system COVID District Dashboard on Friday at 5:30 p.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 819 and the total number of quarantines is 3,402. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to see the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.