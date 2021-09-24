Classroom at Burke County school quarantines due to COVID-19 case, exposures

A classroom at a local elementary school has been quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered.

One positive COVID-19 case was discovered in a Forest Hill Elementary School classroom, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools. Sixteen students were quarantined due to possible exposure.

"We have a class at Forest Hill in quarantine with one positive (case) and 16 exposures," Shuffler said Friday.

These class involved has not been identified as a cluster at this time.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

On Thursday, the Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Hildebran Elementary School, according to a previous News Herald article.

BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes: