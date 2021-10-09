College access plan now accepting new students

BOONE — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.

The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools including Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga, and West Wilkes high schools.

Students will participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring, weekend academies during the school year and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until they graduate from high school.

Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided free of charge. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19.

To apply online, visit upwardbound.appstate.edu.