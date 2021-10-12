College access program now accepting new students

BOONE — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free and federally-funded college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.

The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes high school's.

Students will participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring, and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.

Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free of charge. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, visit upwardbound.appstate.edu.