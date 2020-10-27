College enrollment down big since last year

Reasons for the drop in enrollment

The reasons for the lower numbers of students enrolled are many. Some students may believe their health and safety is jeopardized by being on campus, with colleges serving as hot spots for coronavirus outbreaks. Other students may feel that remote learning and the lack of access to school facilities like gyms, student centers and libraries may not be worth the high costs of tuition and other expenses.

Other students may be saddled with expanded duties at their homes, such as caring for children who are learning remotely or taking care of vulnerable family members.

Additionally, some students may decide to take a gap year to find work after being laid off from their previous jobs.

Colleges’ Responses

Colleges have instituted a host of measures to make up for the financial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

For many colleges, the decreases in enrollment are not the only worry colleges are facing. With fewer or no students living on campus, colleges have lost the room and board fees they can rely on in a normal year.

Many colleges were forced to cancel their spring sports teams’ remaining schedules.