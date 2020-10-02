College launches 'With Malice Toward None' initiative

HICKORY – Lenoir-Rhyne University announces the launch of a new initiative With Malice Toward None. The program is part of the university’s commitment to support conversations that model civil discourse connected to the 2020 presidential election. A series of virtual events also will be offered for students, churches and the community.

“This presidential election provides an opportunity for university leaders, church leaders and community leaders to reflect on how we wish to move forward and how we regard those who may vote differently from us,” said University President Dr. Fred Whitt. “While Lenoir-Rhyne serves as the host for this initiative, all members of our community are encouraged to form group discussions in their churches and organizations to gain a better understanding of our neighbor and to respect different political beliefs.”

As part of the initiative, Whitt and his wife Donna will relate their personal experience and passion for the With Malice Toward None campaign in a two-minute video with the full story extended to the website at lr.edu/wmtn.