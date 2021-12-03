College program prepares future health care workers

“People think that nurses are the ones caring for them, but they’re actually medical assistants. Students are also trained in lab. They can draw blood, they can do CLIA waived testing, strep tests and they’re getting ready to learn how to do COVID-19 testing … They’re really valuable because they can work in any area in the office.”

Currently enrolled medical assisting students have endured trying times throughout their time in the program. Working through the pandemic, experiencing the loss of loved ones and more, students have had to continue to work hard through the program in order to finish strong, Bradshaw said.

Cynthia Torres, a second-year medical assisting student, really enjoys being a part of the program at WPCC. With the encouragement of a cherished family member, Torres found her passion working in health care.

“I decided to join this program because I was looking for something in the health care field,” Torres said. “My grandmother passed away a few years ago and I told her I was going to go into the medical field. I love helping people and I told her before she passed away that I would help take care of her. We just had such a special bond and so I told myself I would join the medical field and see how it goes.”