Community aims to help family of 8-year-old boy hit, killed by car

“It was the perfect opportunity for me to put a jar out and see what I could do to help,” McGee said. “I feel like I need to do something because I can’t imagine. My kids are right around that age. I’ve got a [6-year-old] and a [9-year-old] and I can’t image what this is doing to that poor family.”

McGee said she’s expecting this weekend to be a busy one as far as foot traffic goes at the restaurant. She said she might not know the family, but she knew she wanted to help.

“They’re strangers, but we’re community strong,” McGee said. “They’re definitely in my thoughts and prayers.”

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s of Morganton has organized a fundraiser for Thursday.

The restaurant said in a post on Facebook that a portion of its sales Thursday will go to the Contreras family. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contreras’ family will receive friends in the chapel at Heritage Funeral Home from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, with the funeral to start at 4:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, according to the obituary.

The family gave appreciation in the obituary to Sara LeCroy, director of student services for BCPS; Ginger Stinson, principal of Heritage Middle School; Stacy Lucky, teacher at Drexel Elementary; and Gravel.

