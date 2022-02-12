Community aims to help family of 8-year-old boy hit, killed by car

Community members near and far are coming together to support the family of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a crash at his school bus stop Thursday morning.
Matthew Contreras died at a Charlotte-area hospital hours after he darted out into traffic and was hit by a vehicle cresting a hill early Thursday morning, according to information provided by state troopers Thursday.
The tragedy has rocked the school system and county, with hundreds of people offering their condolences to Contreras’ family on social media posts by Burke County Public Schools, The News Herald and other media outlets. It’s left many looking for ways to help the family.
Contreras’ school
Drexel Elementary School is collecting memorial donations in Contreras’ honor, according to information from Contreras’ obituary.
Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, said Drexel Principal Jessie Gravel told her money can be brought to the school’s front office. There’s no deadline for donations, but Gravel planned to take the first round of them to the family Friday.
Buck’s Pizza
Ashley McGee, owner of Buck’s Pizza in downtown Morganton, is a Drexel native. When she heard what happened, she knew she had to help.
“It was the perfect opportunity for me to put a jar out and see what I could do to help,” McGee said. “I feel like I need to do something because I can’t imagine. My kids are right around that age. I’ve got a [6-year-old] and a [9-year-old] and I can’t image what this is doing to that poor family.”
McGee said she’s expecting this weekend to be a busy one as far as foot traffic goes at the restaurant. She said she might not know the family, but she knew she wanted to help.
“They’re strangers, but we’re community strong,” McGee said. “They’re definitely in my thoughts and prayers.”
Zaxby’s
Zaxby’s of Morganton has organized a fundraiser for Thursday.
The restaurant said in a post on Facebook that a portion of its sales Thursday will go to the Contreras family. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contreras’ family will receive friends in the chapel at Heritage Funeral Home from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, with the funeral to start at 4:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, according to the obituary.
The family gave appreciation in the obituary to Sara LeCroy, director of student services for BCPS; Ginger Stinson, principal of Heritage Middle School; Stacy Lucky, teacher at Drexel Elementary; and Gravel.
