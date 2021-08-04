Community college to host drop-in orientation

A local community college will host an orientation event for high school students participating in the dual-enrollment college program.

Western Piedmont Community College will host the career and college promise drop-in orientation event on Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Carr Hall Lobby at WPCC.

The CCP program gives high school students the opportunity to receive college credits while working toward their high school diplomas. Students are able to take college credits they earn throughout the program and put it toward their education after they graduate high school. They can also earn dual credit and earn high school graduation credits by taking college courses, according dpi.nc.gov.

Students that enroll in this program must be rising ninth to 12th graders and must attend a high school in Burke County. Students who already have graduated high school are not eligible for this program, the website said.

The orientation is a mandatory session for any student newly enrolled in the CCP program. The event is designed to help students prepare to start their college journey.

Students will be taught the following during the orientation, according to a post on the Burke County Public Schools Facebook page: