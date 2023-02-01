Companies provide STEM education kits to local schools

Several Burke County teachers attended a training session for three new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education classroom kits provided by a partnership between The Duke Energy Foundation, Leviton and STEMWest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, STEMWest hosted the educators to provide training on how to use the new kits in the classroom.

The kits will be available through STEMWest to teachers in Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell counties.

Donations from The Duke Energy Foundation paid for the kits which were built by STEMWest with materials provided by Leviton. Now that they have been assembled, each of the three kits contains a lesson plan, Leviton receptacles, other materials, suggestions for interactive activities and a complete lesson plan to help students learn about closed and open circuits.

The focal piece of the kits is an energy ball, which is a tool allowing students to create a closed circuit with their own bodies.

“It has two metal tongs on it,” said Carol Moore, president and CEO of STEMWest. “I can touch one metal tong and somebody else can touch the opposite tong and we’re closing the circuit as long as we’re holding hands … so if somebody drops their hands and you break the circuit, the ball doesn’t light up and make a sound anymore.”

The kits also contain resources to help connect students with potential STEM-related careers in Burke County and Western North Carolina.

“There’s a link there in the lesson plan that I wrote that links them to the Leviton video at Work in Burke that talks about different careers,” Moore said. “That’s a goal of STEMWest, for students to be exposed to more and more STEM careers in their community.”

There is also a literacy component to the lessons provided in the kit.

“One of the end goals is a literacy connection where students are encouraged to rewrite the directions in more understandable terms for fourth graders, seventh graders or high school seniors,” Moore said.

During the training, educators tested out the kits and were given the opportunity to check them out to use in their classrooms. Moore said the idea is to keep the kits rotating to get as many teachers and students the opportunity to use them as possible.

“It’s only one lesson, otherwise it would just be sitting in their rooms,” Moore said. “This way we can use our resources more wisely.”

Moore said two of the kits were checked out by teachers and the end of the training and a third teacher signed up to use it in a few weeks.

The kits are available to any teacher in Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell.