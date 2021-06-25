Congratulations, Burke County Graduates!

It is hard to believe that your senior year is coming to a close. On behalf of the faculty a…
Congratulations, Patton High School Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates and see what their principal had to say about them here.
Congratulations, Freedom High School Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates, and hear what their principal had to say here.
Congratulations, Burke Middle College Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates and see what their principal had to say about them here.
Congratulations, Hallyburton Academy Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates and read what their principal had to say about them here.
Congratulations, North Liberty School Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates and find out what their principal had to say about them here.
Congratulations, North Carolina School for the Deaf Class of 2021! Take a look at the graduates and see what their principal had to say about them here.