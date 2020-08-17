Connectivity issues mark first day of class

Throughout the county, parents and students were experiencing an atypical first day of class from outside of the classroom.
Their experiences grew more unique when they experienced connectivity issues with Canvas and PowerSchool, two critical programs used by students. Canvas is the learning management platform used by Burke County Public Schools sixth through 12th graders.
The issues affected students throughout the state. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction sent out an email to school officials Monday afternoon and said the NCEdCloud, the portal to resources such as PowerSchool and Canvas, experienced a “degradation in service” Monday morning.
The first day of class is typically filled with excitement, jitters and a sense of starting anew. Some parents said both they and their children felt heightened anxiety because of the connectivity issues.
Tabitha Holsonback has two students – a high school student and a middle school student – enrolled in the BCPS Virutal Academy. She said she and her students had trouble accessing Zoom.
“The beginning (of the day) was very stressful,” Holsonback said. “One of my kids was crying and (the experience left) this momma with less hair than I started with this morning. Once we decided to move on from the Zoom and just start working on posted assignments, it was a little better. We did find ourselves with some navigational issues with some of the sites, but once we talked to the homeroom teacher, she helped us walk through and figure it out.
“If it weren’t for Mrs. Delgatto from Liberty Middle, we may have just gave up,” Holsonback. “But we are now ready for tomorrow.”
Holsonback said she and her children started the assignments that her children’s teachers posted Sunday.
Christel Malloy has children at Valdese Elementary, Heritage Middle and Draughn High School. Malloy said she was very impressed with her children’s teachers and their response to the situation.
“My girls’ teachers did an amazing job at communicating to let us know there was a connectivity issue and how they were going to address it,” she said. “They were well-prepared with assignments and activities.”
Other parents, like Diane Speigle, who has a daughter at East Burke Middle, are more skeptical looking forward.
“I’m thankful that BCPS was able to provide technology for the students to use at home,” Speigle said. “But, there are still clearly many infrastructure issues that need to be addressed if this is going to be meaningful education.”
For some students, there were no issues.
Melissa Bender Wiles has two daughters – one at Glen Alpine Elementary and the other at Freedom High. She said her third grader’s lessons were performed with no hiccups. Her other daughter, a senior at FHS, had trouble connecting through Zoom with one of her teachers.
“(My high schooler) had great communication with her teacher through email,” Wiles said. “I’m comforted knowing these teachers are really giving it their all, as they always do. I’m all for in-school instruction, yet under these circumstances I truly believe that the children need instruction any way we can get it.”
During these unprecedented times, some parents, students and teachers are tasked with learning new techniques and technology on the fly.
Selena Reed’s son is enrolled at Burke Virtual Academy. She said she did not have any issues with connectivity, though she experienced troubles elsewhere.
“There were some issues pertaining to learning to use Zoom for those that were not familiar with it,” Reed said.
According to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, as of 3 p.m. Monday, the issues with NCEdCloud were resolved.
“We understand going into this year there will be technological challenges,” Shuffler said. “Some of them we can control and some of them, like this one, we cannot. We are grateful for everyone making the best of the situation. Teachers will work with students to ensure they didn’t miss a lesson.”
Shuffler said students and parents can view the lessons at a later time, as all the teachers’ sessions are recorded.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!