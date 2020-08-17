Connectivity issues mark first day of class

“(My high schooler) had great communication with her teacher through email,” Wiles said. “I’m comforted knowing these teachers are really giving it their all, as they always do. I’m all for in-school instruction, yet under these circumstances I truly believe that the children need instruction any way we can get it.”

During these unprecedented times, some parents, students and teachers are tasked with learning new techniques and technology on the fly.

Selena Reed’s son is enrolled at Burke Virtual Academy. She said she did not have any issues with connectivity, though she experienced troubles elsewhere.

“There were some issues pertaining to learning to use Zoom for those that were not familiar with it,” Reed said.

According to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, as of 3 p.m. Monday, the issues with NCEdCloud were resolved.

“We understand going into this year there will be technological challenges,” Shuffler said. “Some of them we can control and some of them, like this one, we cannot. We are grateful for everyone making the best of the situation. Teachers will work with students to ensure they didn’t miss a lesson.”

Shuffler said students and parents can view the lessons at a later time, as all the teachers’ sessions are recorded.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

