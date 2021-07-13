Connelly Springs student to participate in national leadership forum

A local student has been chosen to participate in a national science, technology, engineering and math leadership program this summer.
Icard Elementary Student, Tucker Chapman, has been invited to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM.
Chapman, from Connelly Springs, will join outstanding middle school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the NYLF Pathways to STEM, The forum will take place in Greensboro.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that allows students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Chapman was chosen by Nikki Stamey, one of his teachers at Icard Elementary School. Chapman was chosen because of his scholastic merit, exceptional maturity and proven leadership potential, even at his young age.
He has maintained excellent grades and a perfect attendance record as he prepares to attend East Burke Middle School next year. He also plays soccer for the local CVYSA travel league.
Chapman will join other young students from around the region in intensive, engaging, hands-on, workshops focused on five skills that are essential to success: self-management, time management, communication, collaboration and goal setting.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Tucker Chapman to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.
"At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with more than 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world, and themselves, in new ways.