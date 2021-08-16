Continental makes donation for high schools tech programs

MORGANTON -- When Burke County Technical Student Associations' students compete next at the state level, they will do so under the corporate sponsorship of Continental. Continental has donated $3,900 to support high school engineering students and TSA, which is active at Patton, East Burke and Freedom high schools.

While the TSAs are growing in popularity in the high schools, Patton’s TSA has been successful in regional and state competitions, including the 42nd annual NCTSA State Conference in April and Regionals in March.

Patton's chapter won the Small CAP New Chapter of the Year award at state this year and Patton teacher Clay Nelson received the Youth Educator Award. Last year an all-girls team placed first in the state in Biotechnology Design and another all-girls team placed third place in Board Game Design. Following this year’s second-place finish in 3D CAD Engineering, Hailey S. will go on to compete nationally.