Council members react to new NCSSM campus

Council member Chris Hawkins said he’s excited to see how the campus will turn out once it’s finished.

“We’re going to draw students from all across North Carolina,” Hawkins said. “Many who may have never been to Morganton or have never visited the western region of our state. I think they’ll find what a lot of us have found living here, that this is a beautiful area and a beautiful, welcoming city. This city has a lot to offer and has beautiful surroundings. Hopefully the ripple effect will be that these students come here, be a part of the campus and then as they continue to further their education, they will want to come back here to contribute and be a part of Morganton.

“Our city council was fortunate enough to have a tour of the campus and what a beautiful setting for a campus … I think this will be the envy of many other schools across the state. The natural lighting, the views that we have, the ability that we have to incorporate many of the old buildings with some of the new and the detail with the students in mind. I think that this will be a crown jewel for Morganton and the N.C. school system for many years to come.”

Council member Chris Jernigan, like Hawkins and Thompson, had positive reactions to the campus including the setting and the construction progress.