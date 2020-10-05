COVID-19 cases, exposures continue to trend upward in schools

To begin the school year, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases among Burke County Public Schools staffers, students and people forced to isolate or quarantine has increased each week.

That trend continued last week, as 12 people — 10 students and two staff members — tested positive. Additionally, another 194 people — 166 students and 28 staff members — were forced to isolate or quarantine throughout the school system, said Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer.

For the week of Sept. 21-27, the school system saw 12 total cases — six students and six staff members — across nine different schools and the central office, while 146 people were isolated or quarantined.

During the school board’s Oct. 28 called meeting, the board voted to keep elementary schools in Plan B, rather than transition to full-time in-person learning.

Board members cited concerns about the prevalence of cases in the elementary schools, as Miranda Michaels, BCPS nursing director, informed the board that the K-5 schools saw the highest percentage of confirmed cases through the school system.