COVID-19 cases, exposures continue to trend upward in schools

To begin the school year, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases among Burke County Public Schools staffers, students and people forced to isolate or quarantine has increased each week.
That trend continued last week, as 12 people — 10 students and two staff members — tested positive. Additionally, another 194 people — 166 students and 28 staff members — were forced to isolate or quarantine throughout the school system, said Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer.
For the week of Sept. 21-27, the school system saw 12 total cases — six students and six staff members — across nine different schools and the central office, while 146 people were isolated or quarantined.
During the school board’s Oct. 28 called meeting, the board voted to keep elementary schools in Plan B, rather than transition to full-time in-person learning.
Board members cited concerns about the prevalence of cases in the elementary schools, as Miranda Michaels, BCPS nursing director, informed the board that the K-5 schools saw the highest percentage of confirmed cases through the school system.
This trend also carried over into last week, as the number of both confirmed cases and people forced to isolate or quarantine throughout the elementary schools comprised more than half of the totals for both categories.
The breakdown by schools is:
- Elementary schools: Seven elementary students were among the 12 total confirmed cases, while 108 of the isolated or quarantined students were in elementary schools.
Among the 28 staff members forced to isolate or quarantine, 19 were in elementary schools.
- Middle schools: One middle school student was confirmed, while another 21 students were forced to isolate or quarantine.
Four staff members also were forced to isolate or quarantine.
- High schools: Two students and two staff were among the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school system. An additional 37 high school students and four staff members were forced to isolate or quarantine.
Another staff member who worked at a non-school location also was in quarantine, Shuffler said.
These numbers do not reflect Virtual Academy students, unless those students were on a school campus for activities such as band or CTE.
