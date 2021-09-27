COVID-19 cluster identified at another Burke County school

Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Burke County school.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools on Monday of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Ray Childers Elementary related to two classrooms, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
"There are five positive cases in two different classrooms in the same grade level," Shuffler said. "There are 16 total [students] in quarantine related to this cluster."
According to Shuffler, as of 12:25 p.m. on Monday, for the week of Sept. 20-26, cases were:
- 63 total students tested positive for COVID-19
- 220 students were quarantined due to symptoms
- 432 total students quarantined due to an exposure
- 132 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
- Seven total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
- 15 staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
- 16 staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
- 14 staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to visit the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.