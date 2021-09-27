COVID-19 cluster identified at another Burke County school

Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Burke County school.

The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools on Monday of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Ray Childers Elementary related to two classrooms, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

"There are five positive cases in two different classrooms in the same grade level," Shuffler said. "There are 16 total [students] in quarantine related to this cluster."

According to Shuffler, as of 12:25 p.m. on Monday, for the week of Sept. 20-26, cases were:

63 total students tested positive for COVID-19

220 students were quarantined due to symptoms

432 total students quarantined due to an exposure

132 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine

Seven total staff members tested positive for COVID-19

15 staff members were quarantined due to symptoms

16 staff members were quarantined due to an exposure

14 staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine