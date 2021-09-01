COVID-19 cluster identified at East Burke High School

A local high school is quarantining some students after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools this week of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at East Burke High School involving a school bus, BCPS said in a press release.
As a result, all students who rode the bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 have been quarantined. So far there have been eight positive cases reported and 37 students in quarantine; nine students are vaccinated and do not have to quarantine, the release said. The bus has been thoroughly cleaned.
Classes will remain in-person at East Burke High School, and the district does not plan to move the school or a particular classroom to remote learning at this time.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
“We want to remind our students and staff of the importance of following the Burke County Public Schools mask policy while indoors and on buses," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said in the release. "We want everyone to be mindful of wearing their mask properly at all times unless they are eating, drinking or taking an approved mask break where they can social distance. We want to thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this time.”
BCPS said it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.