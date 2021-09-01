COVID-19 cluster identified at East Burke High School

A local high school is quarantining some students after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported.

The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools this week of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at East Burke High School involving a school bus, BCPS said in a press release.

As a result, all students who rode the bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 have been quarantined. So far there have been eight positive cases reported and 37 students in quarantine; nine students are vaccinated and do not have to quarantine, the release said. The bus has been thoroughly cleaned.

Classes will remain in-person at East Burke High School, and the district does not plan to move the school or a particular classroom to remote learning at this time.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.