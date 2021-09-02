COVID-19 cluster identified at Patton High School

A second Burke County high school is quarantining students after another cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported this week.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Patton High School, according to Chery Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools.
Five students tested positive, 69 came in contact with the students who tested positive, 52 of them were masked, two were vaccinated and 15 were quarantined, Shuffler told The News Herald on Thursday afternoon.
The students "were in a variety of classrooms and cover a variety of grade levels," Shuffler said.
Earlier this week, the Burke County Health Department informed BCPS of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at East Burke High School involving a school bus, BCPS said in a press release.
Classes will remain in-person at Patton High School, and the district does not plan to move the school or a particular classroom to remote learning at this time.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
Patton Principal Dillon Sain sent out the following alert to parents about the clusters.
"This is Dillion Sain, your principal. The Burke County Health Department has informed us that we have a cluster of COVID-19 cases at our school. Based on local and state guidance, we do not need to move to remote learning for the school or particular classrooms at this time. We will have extra staff in the building this evening conducting a thorough cleaning. We ask that you continue to monitor for symptoms and keep your child home is he or she is sick. Please do not hesitate to call the school at 828-433-3000 if you guys have questions or concerns, and we thank you for your continued support of our school."
BCPS said in a press release that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to visit the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.