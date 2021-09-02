COVID-19 cluster identified at Patton High School

"This is Dillion Sain, your principal. The Burke County Health Department has informed us that we have a cluster of COVID-19 cases at our school. Based on local and state guidance, we do not need to move to remote learning for the school or particular classrooms at this time. We will have extra staff in the building this evening conducting a thorough cleaning. We ask that you continue to monitor for symptoms and keep your child home is he or she is sick. Please do not hesitate to call the school at 828-433-3000 if you guys have questions or concerns, and we thank you for your continued support of our school."