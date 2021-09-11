COVID-19 cluster identified at Salem Elementary

A Burke County Elementary school is quarantining students after another cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Salem Elementary School, said Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools.
Four students are currently quarantined related to the classroom cluster. Six students have tested positive in that one classroom related to the cluster, Shuffler said.
"Other students at Salem have tested positive and are in quarantine and those numbers are reflected in the dashboard," Shuffler said.
Heidi Bristol, principal at SES, sent a message out to parents and guardians informing them of the cluster.
"Good evening. This is Heidi Bristol, principal at Salem Elementary School. The Burke County Health Department has informed us that we have a cluster of COVID-19 cases at our school. Based on local and state guidance, we do not need to move to remote learning for the school or particular classrooms at this time. We will have extra staff in the building this evening conducting a thorough cleaning. We ask that you continue to monitor for symptoms and keep your child home if he or she is sick. Please do not hesitate to call the school at 828-437-5901 if you have questions or concerns, and we thank you for your continued support of our school."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The BCPS cumulative COVID-19 case dashboard on Saturday showed that since beginning tracking cases and quarantines on Aug. 9, the school system has had 408 positive COVID cases and 1,662 quarantines.
BCPS said in a former press release that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to visit the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.