COVID-19 cluster identified at Table Rock Middle School

Burke County Public Schools is quarantining more students as COVID-19 clusters and positive cases increase.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School related to a school bus, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
The cluster at TBMS involves seven positive cases and 24 students that had to quarantine, Shuffler said.
BCPS was also informed that a classroom at Mull Elementary School will need to be quarantined due to a positive case and close contacts, Shuffler said. Both schools will remain in-person at this time.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to visit the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.