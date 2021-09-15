COVID-19 cluster identified at Table Rock Middle School

Burke County Public Schools is quarantining more students as COVID-19 clusters and positive cases increase.

The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School related to a school bus, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

The cluster at TBMS involves seven positive cases and 24 students that had to quarantine, Shuffler said.

BCPS was also informed that a classroom at Mull Elementary School will need to be quarantined due to a positive case and close contacts, Shuffler said. Both schools will remain in-person at this time.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes: