COVID-19 cluster reported at another Burke school

Another Burke County school has reported a COVID-19 cluster.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at George Hildebrand Elementary School on Thursday, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
A cluster of seven students tested positive for COVID, however no have quarantines have been identified, Shuffler said.
According to Shuffler, as of 3:48 p.m. on Thursday for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, cases systemwide were as follows:
- 15 total students tested positive for COVID-19
- 88 students were quarantined due to symptoms
- 87 total students quarantined due to an exposure
- 12 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
- Eight total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
- Two staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
- Four staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
- Two staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
According to the school system COVID District Dashboard on Thursday at 3:48 p.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 908 and the total number of quarantines is 3,696. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
The school system is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler said in a previous interview. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, which was launched on Sept. 7, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Shuffler said in a previous article.
For more information about the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.