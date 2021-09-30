COVID-19 cluster reported at another Burke school

On the dashboard, which was launched on Sept. 7, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.

The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.

The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Shuffler said in a previous article.

For more information about the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.