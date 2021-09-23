COVID-19 cluster reported at Hildebran Elementary School

Many students and staff of Burke County Public Schools are continuing to quarantine as positive COVID-19 cases and clusters persist.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Hildebran Elementary School on Thursday, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
“This is a school they have been watching for awhile and the health department just confirmed the fifth related case,” Shuffler told The News Herald on Thursday. "This one has been developing for over two weeks, so some of the quarantines have already expired ... Only one other person quarantined in relation to the HES cluster."
According to Shuffler, as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26, cases systemwide were as follows:
- 24 total students tested positive for COVID-19
- 69 students were quarantined due to symptoms
- 210 total students quarantined due to an exposure
- 67 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
- Five total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
- Three staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
- Eight staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
- Five staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
According to the school system COVID District Dashboard on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 785 and the total number of quarantines is 3,255. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
The school system is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler said in a previous interview. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, which was launched on Sept. 7, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Shuffler said in a previous article.
For more information about the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.