COVID-19 cluster reported at second Burke County school in one day

Burke County Public Schools added a second COVID-19 cluster in one of its schools on Tuesday.

Mountain View Elementary School was added Tuesday to a growing list of schools in BCPS with clusters, just hours after W.A. Young Elementary School was added to the list, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer, with BCPS.

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, that brings the total number of active clusters to 12, which is among the highest of any county in North Carolina.