COVID-19 cluster reported at second Burke County school in one day

Burke County Public Schools added a second COVID-19 cluster in one of its schools on Tuesday.
Mountain View Elementary School was added Tuesday to a growing list of schools in BCPS with clusters, just hours after W.A. Young Elementary School was added to the list, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer, with BCPS.
According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, that brings the total number of active clusters to 12, which is among the highest of any county in North Carolina.
NCDHHS notified BCPS of the new cluster Tuesday afternoon.
A COVID cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases identified through a positive test result within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
Also on the NCDHHS list of active COVID clusters, which was last updated Jan. 25, are Drexel Elementary, Ray Childers Elementary, Mull Elementary, Table Rock Middle, Patton High, Heritage Middle, Hildebran Elementary, East Burke Middle, Liberty Middle and Forest Hill Elementary.