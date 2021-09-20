COVID-19 clusters and positive cases continue throughout the school year

“Based on the guidance of the Burke County Health Department, your student is in a homeroom class at our school that needs to quarantine due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of positive cases. Your student is eligible to return to school on Friday, Oct. 1 as long as they have not developed any symptoms. If your child does develop symptoms or test positive, please contact the school nurse to get your child’s return-to-school date. The exceptions to quarantining are if your child is fully vaccinated, meaning they are at least two weeks past their second dose and are symptom-free, or if they have been diagnosed with COVID in the last 3 months.