COVID-19 clusters and positive cases continue throughout the school year

Many students and staff of Burke County Public Schools are continuing to quarantine as positive COVID-19 cases and clusters persist.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Heritage Middle School, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
“It involves two homerooms,” Shuffler said. “13 total positives, quarantining 64 unless we can determine that some of those have been vaccinated and/or had a positive case within the last three months.”
Shuffler told The News Herald that parents of the 64 impacted students are receiving a personal phone call Monday from a Heritage staff member with this message:
“Based on the guidance of the Burke County Health Department, your student is in a homeroom class at our school that needs to quarantine due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of positive cases. Your student is eligible to return to school on Friday, Oct. 1 as long as they have not developed any symptoms. If your child does develop symptoms or test positive, please contact the school nurse to get your child’s return-to-school date. The exceptions to quarantining are if your child is fully vaccinated, meaning they are at least two weeks past their second dose and are symptom-free, or if they have been diagnosed with COVID in the last 3 months.
“If your child meets any of these two exceptions, they may return to school tomorrow if you can provide proof of vaccination or a positive test result.”
According to Shuffler, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, for the week of Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, cases were:
133 total students tested positive for COVID-19
436 students were quarantined due to symptoms
495 total students quarantined due to an exposure
129 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
Nine total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
22 staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
24 staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
14 staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
The data reflects the information provided to The News Herald by Burke County Public Schools.
According to the school system COVID District Dashboard on Monday at 3 p.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 710 and the total number of quarantines is 2,898. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
The school system is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler said in a previous interview. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
The Burke County Public Schools’ COVID District Dashboard for the 2021-22 school year was launched on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Shuffler said in a previous article.
For more information about the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.