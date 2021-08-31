COVID-19 database available for BCPS parents and guardians

A new online database is now available to report updates regarding COVID-19 cases and quarantines in Burke County Public Schools.
The BCPS COVID District Dashboard for the 2021-22 school year was launched on Tuesday, according to BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler.
This new database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The dashboard reports are broken up into different sections, Shuffler said. This allows anyone on the dashboard to see the COVID-19 data from elementary, middle and high schools including the total number of positive cases and the total number of those in quarantine.
The data is kept on weekly basis, but is updated in real time as BCPS nurses receive it, Shuffler said. When a student or staff member tests positive, the database is updated and this is the same for quarantines and exposures.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, she said. This week, the COVID-19 data will be recorded for the dates of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. That will count as one week of data entered.
As of 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, the COVID-19 data for BCPS was listed as follows:
• 16 total students tested positive for COVID-19
• 18 students were quarantined due to symptoms
• 68 total students quarantined due to an exposure
• 15 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
• Zero total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
• One staff member was quarantined due to symptoms
• Five staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
• Two staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
This data reflects the information provided to The News Herald by BCPS.
According to the BCPS COVID District Dashboard, as of Aug. 9, the total number of positive cases in BCPS is 242 and the total number of quarantines is 806. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
BCPS is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler said. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
For more information regarding the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.