COVID-19 database available for BCPS parents and guardians

A new online database is now available to report updates regarding COVID-19 cases and quarantines in Burke County Public Schools.

The BCPS COVID District Dashboard for the 2021-22 school year was launched on Tuesday, according to BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler.

This new database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.

The dashboard reports are broken up into different sections, Shuffler said. This allows anyone on the dashboard to see the COVID-19 data from elementary, middle and high schools including the total number of positive cases and the total number of those in quarantine.

The data is kept on weekly basis, but is updated in real time as BCPS nurses receive it, Shuffler said. When a student or staff member tests positive, the database is updated and this is the same for quarantines and exposures.

The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, she said. This week, the COVID-19 data will be recorded for the dates of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. That will count as one week of data entered.