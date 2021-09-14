COVID cases and quarantines continue to develop in schools

Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
According to Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools, as of 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, that for the week of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, cases were as follows:
100 total students tested positive for COVID-19
253 students were quarantined due to symptoms
415 total students quarantined due to an exposure
104 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
Seven total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
13 staff member was quarantined due to symptoms
21 staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
13 staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine
The data reflects the information provided to The News Herald by Burke County Public Schools.
According to the school system COVID District Dashboard on Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., the total number of cumulative positive cases in BCPS is 575 and the total number of quarantines is 2,321. These numbers are cumulative since Aug. 9 and include BCPS staff and students.
The Burke County Board of Education met on Monday for a work session meeting. BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan updated the board on new developments regarding COVID-19.
“We met with Concentric by Ginkgo last week and if you recall, we had asked the pleasure of the board about testing, doing some contact tracing testing for our students and our staff with parental consent, of course,” Swan said. “We had our initial meeting with the state testing vendor and are in the process of onboarding a COVID testing plan for our schools. We’re aiming at early October for that to begin.
“Once again, any testing will only be done with parent or staff consent. This is not a program we’re going to go out and go force on anyone, this is just, hopefully, going to help us identify things that are happening in our schools.”
When asked about the number of Burke County teachers and students who have received the vaccine, Swan told the board he believes around 82% to 85% of certified BCPS staff has been vaccinated, but he believes less than 6% of students have received the vaccine.
Swan informed the board that the number of students vaccinated is not an exact number because there is no way to track each student that has or has not been vaccinated.
“We have no way of tracking that,” Swan said. “With the clinics that we have had, a lot of parents are going to, of course, take their own son or daughter to their family practitioner and we don’t oftentimes receive that information.”
Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department, was in attendance at the meeting and was asked by board members what his recommendations were moving forward.
“I believe the masking is contributing to it (the drop in positive cases),” Scalise said. “We’re hoping that the FDA is going to approve the Pfizer vaccine down to age 5. That’s one of the things we’re hearing and I hope that comes out soon enough. If it does, we would love for all the students to get vaccinated.”
School board member Seth Hunt expressed his concerns for the Burke County Public Schools nurses and asked if there is a plan in place to assist the current nursing staff.
Swan informed the board that after receiving funds from the state, BCPS will be hiring additional nursing staff to assist with contact tracing, COVID-19 tracking and normal nursing duties.
The school system is following the required COVID-19 protocol, Shuffler said in a previous interview. These protocols include the mandatory mask mandate, which requires all staff and students to wear masks while on school campuses and buses.
On the dashboard, there is a link that allows anyone to view the 2021-22 school year COVID-19 protocol. This link gives information about what to do if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, when they are allowed to return to school if they test positive, how to properly wear a face covering and more.
The Burke County Public Schools’ COVID District Dashboard for the 2021-22 school year was launched on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The database allows parents, students, staff and the public to view data regarding COVID-19 for BCPS. This includes cases, exposures and quarantines in schools involving students and staff.
The data runs on a Monday to Sunday basis, so the data can be broken into a weekly basis to be monitored and changed as necessary, Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools, said in a previous article.
For more information regarding the BCPS COVID District Dashboard or the BCPS COVID-19 protocol, visit burke.k12.nc.us.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.