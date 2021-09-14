COVID cases and quarantines continue to develop in schools

The Burke County Board of Education met on Monday for a work session meeting. BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan updated the board on new developments regarding COVID-19.

“We met with Concentric by Ginkgo last week and if you recall, we had asked the pleasure of the board about testing, doing some contact tracing testing for our students and our staff with parental consent, of course,” Swan said. “We had our initial meeting with the state testing vendor and are in the process of onboarding a COVID testing plan for our schools. We’re aiming at early October for that to begin.

“Once again, any testing will only be done with parent or staff consent. This is not a program we’re going to go out and go force on anyone, this is just, hopefully, going to help us identify things that are happening in our schools.”

When asked about the number of Burke County teachers and students who have received the vaccine, Swan told the board he believes around 82% to 85% of certified BCPS staff has been vaccinated, but he believes less than 6% of students have received the vaccine.

Swan informed the board that the number of students vaccinated is not an exact number because there is no way to track each student that has or has not been vaccinated.