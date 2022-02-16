COVID cases in schools mirror national trends

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Burke County Public Schools dropped again last week, according to the district's virus dashboard.

That mirrors national trends, which have seen case totals dip to less than a quarter of what they were one month ago.

In the county school system, 106 new cases were logged during the week beginning Feb. 7, down from a high of 626 during the week of Jan. 10.

The county also reported 532 students and staffers excluded from schools the week of Feb. 7, down from a high of 2,501 the week of Jan. 3.

The school system also revised the total case and exclusion counts from the past two weeks. As of last Tuesday, the schools had reported 606 exclusions during the week of Jan. 31 and 810 the previous week. These numbers have been revised upward to 971 and 1,197, respectively. The system also revised the total case numbers upward for the two weeks, adding 19 cases for the week of Jan. 31 and one new case for the week beginning Jan. 24.

