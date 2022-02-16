COVID cases in schools mirror national trends

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Burke County Public Schools dropped again last week, according to the district's virus dashboard.
That mirrors national trends, which have seen case totals dip to less than a quarter of what they were one month ago.
In the county school system, 106 new cases were logged during the week beginning Feb. 7, down from a high of 626 during the week of Jan. 10.
The county also reported 532 students and staffers excluded from schools the week of Feb. 7, down from a high of 2,501 the week of Jan. 3.
The school system also revised the total case and exclusion counts from the past two weeks. As of last Tuesday, the schools had reported 606 exclusions during the week of Jan. 31 and 810 the previous week. These numbers have been revised upward to 971 and 1,197, respectively. The system also revised the total case numbers upward for the two weeks, adding 19 cases for the week of Jan. 31 and one new case for the week beginning Jan. 24.
There are still 17 active COVID-19 clusters in the system, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest report says. All but two were identified during a 10-day period between Jan. 10-19, and no new clusters have been identified since Tuesday, Feb. 1. None of the 10 active clusters that have been on the list since Jan. 25 have logged new cases in the last 14 days.
The department will consider a cluster to be over if no new cases are reported for a period of 28 days.
Miranda Michaels, the school system's director of nursing, said she is cautiously optimistic about the district's downward trend.
“We hope this means that we, not just as a school, but as a community, are on the downside of the most recent wave,” she said. “We all feel COVID fatigue and are hopeful to return to more normalcy soon. But if anything, the last two years have taught us that this virus is unpredictable. In the meantime, we will continue to encourage mitigation factors outlined in the toolkit.”
Current guidance found in the Strong Schools NC Toolkit recommends that all schools:
- Require all children and staffers in elementary and secondary schools to wear face coverings consistently when indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.
- Require teachers and staffers to report vaccination status and require those who are unvaccinated or do not disclose vaccine status to participate in screening and testing programs.
- Maintain a minimum of 3 feet of distance between elementary and secondary students who are not fully vaccinated and a minimum of 6 feet of distance between adults and students or adults who are not fully vaccinated within indoor school settings.
- Referring individuals to diagnostic testing who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been notified of a known or potential exposure to a person with COVID-19.
As of Feb. 10, the toolkit no longer requires exclusion from school for those who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, but instead, it recommends focus on measures which have been demonstrated to be more effective in limiting the spread of the virus such as masks, testing and vaccination.
