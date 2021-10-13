COVID numbers, property bid status presented to board of education

The state of North Carolina develops a statewide plan that is summitted to the federal government for approval. Once the state-wide plan is approved, the State Board of Education then passes a state board plan, Lawson said. The plan is then given to the Department of Instruction, which determines how the funds will be allotted based on the master plan.

Lawson also presented a quarterly financial report to the board regarding use and predictions of funds used by BCPS.

The use of federal funds has increased due to the availability of ESSER funds and the use of funds provided by Burke County commissioners has been the same for three consecutive years, Lawson said. Therefore, no additional funding has been requested from the county commissioners from BCPS.

Other items of business

Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for BCPS digital teaching and learning, updated the board on the complaints made by a parent regarding materials offered in five BCPS media libraries.

The media materials that were sourced in the parent's complaint were "Dear Martin" and "The Hate U Give."