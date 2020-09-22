Craven reflects on first year as board member

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though it may seem like significantly longer, nearly one year has passed since Wendi Craven became a member of the Burke County Board of Education.

The News Herald spoke with Craven to get her thoughts on her experience thus far.

Q: When looking back on your first year, what are your overall impressions? What about the job is different from what you expected, and what aspects of the job are similar to what you expected?

A: My position as a principal, particularly at the secondary level, has helped me in preparation for my new job. It is actually what I expected it to be, and I have approached it the same way as I did my administrative positions. Listening to people, researching the problem or situation, and proceeding accordingly are vital in doing what is right, even if it is a difficult call.

Q: It has been about as unconventional a first year as anyone could have, but what will you remember the most about the first year?