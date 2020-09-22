Craven reflects on first year as board member

Though it may seem like significantly longer, nearly one year has passed since Wendi Craven became a member of the Burke County Board of Education.
The News Herald spoke with Craven to get her thoughts on her experience thus far.
Q: When looking back on your first year, what are your overall impressions? What about the job is different from what you expected, and what aspects of the job are similar to what you expected?
A: My position as a principal, particularly at the secondary level, has helped me in preparation for my new job. It is actually what I expected it to be, and I have approached it the same way as I did my administrative positions. Listening to people, researching the problem or situation, and proceeding accordingly are vital in doing what is right, even if it is a difficult call.
Q: It has been about as unconventional a first year as anyone could have, but what will you remember the most about the first year?
A: The year 2020 has been an unprecedented year for many reasons in education. We have remote learning for all, academic options that we have never offered before, as well as new scheduling. Because of the pandemic, I have made the most important decision in my educational career: whether to return to school under Plan B or continue on Plan C. There are risks with either choice for our children, faculty and staff. I did not make my decision lightly, nor did I give into political pressure. Anyone that knows me can tell you that I don’t waiver under pressure. I will stand for what I believe. If I feel a cause is worthy, I won’t wave my white flag.
Q: What goals do you have for the board moving forward?
A: I hope that the board will take an active role in our schools. It’s important that we understand the happenings in our schools in order to support our students and employees.
Q: What have you learned about the job, the school system or in general since the start of your term?
A: I’m learning more about policy and procedure than ever before. It’s exciting to me to be more active in my community. I serve on the Burke Young Life Committee, and I am becoming more involved in the Burke River Trail Stakeholders.
Q: What aspects of the board or the school system would you like to see change? What are you most proud of?
A: I want the board to seek transparency within our school system. I love that our community has taken an active role.
The school board’s next regular session meeting is Oct. 5.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
