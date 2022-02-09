Cyber threat sends school into soft lockdown

Table Rock Middle School went on soft lockdown Wednesday morning on the advice of law enforcement as they investigated a cyber threat made against the school.

Principal Rich Linens notified parents of the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m. The investigation revealed that a student at the school had created a fake social media account and made a threat against the school.

The student was questioned and searched. Officers did not find a weapon on the student that matched the threat, though they did confiscate a pocket knife. The social media company has suspended the fake account.

The student, a minor, faces charges from law enforcement and disciplinary action by the school in accordance with Burke County Public Schools policy and Table Rock Middle School’s student handbook. Due to student privacy matters, no further information will be made available.

The soft lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m., according to a transcript of a call Rich made to parents.