Deceased local teacher assistant's coworkers team up for her family

Daphne Beam poured more than 20 years of her life into enriching the lives of both students and staff at Freedom High School.
Now, after her death in a car crash on Jan. 31, her coworkers are doing what they can to return the favor.
Meghan Welty and Kristan Powell, who worked with Beam in Freedom High School’s Exceptional Children program, made and sold more than 500 T-shirts to raise money for Beam’s family.
“When brainstorming on ways to honor Daphne’s memory at Freedom High School, we wanted to provide the family, school staff and community with a keepsake to not only remember Daphne now, but for years to come,” Welty said. “Daphne Beam was an avid supporter of Freedom High School. She dedicated 23 years of her life to serving Freedom High School’s students and community. It seemed only fitting that the school she loved and served so well should give back to her.”
According to Powell, Extend 1 students are students in the Exceptional Children’s program. These students take on adventures in Burke County Public Schools high schools, such as running coffee shops, stocking food pantry shelves or running the print shop at Freedom.
At Freedom, part of the Extend 1 students’ classroom is set up like an apartment, equipped with a kitchen, and they learn life skills to help with their independence and entrepreneurship, according to Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer.
Powell said that Beam’s strong connection to the Extend 1 program made the T-shirt idea a logical solution for her, Welty and the students to all give back to the family.
“Our Extend 1 program at FHS, which Daphne showed strong support for, makes and designs shirts through their classroom business, Certificate Creations,” Powell said. “The idea originated from our students being able to give back to the Beam family.”
The class has since partnered with Debbie’s Embroidery to fund and make the shirts. The team sold 533 shirts in total, Welty said.
“We (received) more than 500 shirt orders … from staff members, FHS athletics, family members, and members of our community,” Welty said. “We have been blown away by the outpouring of support for Daphne and her family. The overwhelming support of shirt purchases is a testament to who Daphne was and the memory she leaves behind.”
The outpouring of support is a testament to the impact that Beam had on so many people throughout the county, Powell said.
“Daphne never met a stranger,” she said. “She demonstrated such a strong love to others, which is reflective in the shirt donations.”
All donations and net proceeds from shirt purchases will be given to the Beam family.
“Mrs. Beam had many roles at Freedom High School – EC advocate, coach, coworker, friend – but most importantly a member of the Freedom family,” Welty said. “She pushed students to be the best version of themselves and supported them in doing so. Over the last several days, Freedom and the community have pulled together to support each other during this tragedy.”
According to Welty, the T-shirts will be distributed on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Until then, the Freedom family is doing its best to console one another by recalling just some of their many fond memories of Beam, Powell said.
“In discussing her legacy, we have shared many amazing stories that all center around the loving and caring person Mrs. Beam was,” Powell said. “To say that Mrs. Beam will be missed is an understatement. She left a lasting impact on Freedom High School and will forever represent our Patriot Pride.”
