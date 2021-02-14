Deceased local teacher assistant's coworkers team up for her family

Powell said that Beam’s strong connection to the Extend 1 program made the T-shirt idea a logical solution for her, Welty and the students to all give back to the family.

“Our Extend 1 program at FHS, which Daphne showed strong support for, makes and designs shirts through their classroom business, Certificate Creations,” Powell said. “The idea originated from our students being able to give back to the Beam family.”

The class has since partnered with Debbie’s Embroidery to fund and make the shirts. The team sold 533 shirts in total, Welty said.

“We (received) more than 500 shirt orders … from staff members, FHS athletics, family members, and members of our community,” Welty said. “We have been blown away by the outpouring of support for Daphne and her family. The overwhelming support of shirt purchases is a testament to who Daphne was and the memory she leaves behind.”

The outpouring of support is a testament to the impact that Beam had on so many people throughout the county, Powell said.

“Daphne never met a stranger,” she said. “She demonstrated such a strong love to others, which is reflective in the shirt donations.”

All donations and net proceeds from shirt purchases will be given to the Beam family.