Departing superintendent, school board member recognized

Larry Putnam, former superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, and Edna Weller, who recently resigned from the Burke County Board of Education, were recognized at the school board work session Monday night at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Putnam was recognized with a video that included many teachers, administrators and colleagues who have worked with Putnam saying, “thank you” to Putnam for his service as the superintendent of BCPS.
Speakers included Alan Wood, the CEO of Burke Development, Felicia Simmons, the director of secondary education for BCPS, Mike Swan, newly inducted interim superintendent of BCPS, Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ upcoming Morganton campus and many others.
Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way, also spoke in the video thanking Putnam.
“So certainly on behalf of Burke County United Way, we want to thank you for your partnership,” she said. “During your tenure, you raised more than $337,000 for Burke County United Way, so we certainly wanted to thank you for that. I, of course, wanted to thank you for your friendship, your dedication and your partnership. I wish you well in the future.”
Kathy bailey, CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, also expressed her gratitude for Putnam during his time as superintendent.
“It has been a wonderful partnership with us the health care system. We have the athletic trainers, we do the physicals for the students, we’ve got the food truck and we’ve recently had a wonderful partnership with the vaccinations for the community,” said Bailey. “Thank you, and you have done a phenomenal job. We are going to miss you and we wish you well.”
Both Putnam and Weller received a plaque and were thanked by school board chair Buddy Armour.
“Dr. Larry L Putnam, with deep appreciation for 25 years of service to Burke County Public Schools, first as a teacher, then a principal, then superintendent,” Armour read from Putnam’s plaque. “We are forever indebted to you for your dedication, high expectations and leadership in our education community and the Burke County community as a whole. You inspired us, pushed us and challenged us to reach higher and leave things better than we found them. Your work in education has left a legendary mark with the lives of countless students, parents, educators, friends and neighbors. You exponentially ignited the flames of learning and for that our futures are brighter. We are forever grateful. Presented April 19, 2021.”
Armour also read from Weller’s plaque to those in attendance.
“Ms. Edna Weller, Burke County Board of Education member from 2011 to 2021,” he read. “With sincere appreciation to Ms. Weller, affectionately known as ‘Mama E,’ for countless years of service to Burke County Public Schools as a parent, grandparent, volunteer, donor and board of education member. We are forever grateful for your leadership, dedication and kindness. Your commitment to education has left a legendary mark on past, present and future generations of students. And for that, our school community and Burke County as a whole are forever grateful.”