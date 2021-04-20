Departing superintendent, school board member recognized

“It has been a wonderful partnership with us the health care system. We have the athletic trainers, we do the physicals for the students, we’ve got the food truck and we’ve recently had a wonderful partnership with the vaccinations for the community,” said Bailey. “Thank you, and you have done a phenomenal job. We are going to miss you and we wish you well.”

Both Putnam and Weller received a plaque and were thanked by school board chair Buddy Armour.

“Dr. Larry L Putnam, with deep appreciation for 25 years of service to Burke County Public Schools, first as a teacher, then a principal, then superintendent,” Armour read from Putnam’s plaque. “We are forever indebted to you for your dedication, high expectations and leadership in our education community and the Burke County community as a whole. You inspired us, pushed us and challenged us to reach higher and leave things better than we found them. Your work in education has left a legendary mark with the lives of countless students, parents, educators, friends and neighbors. You exponentially ignited the flames of learning and for that our futures are brighter. We are forever grateful. Presented April 19, 2021.”

Armour also read from Weller’s plaque to those in attendance.

“Ms. Edna Weller, Burke County Board of Education member from 2011 to 2021,” he read. “With sincere appreciation to Ms. Weller, affectionately known as ‘Mama E,’ for countless years of service to Burke County Public Schools as a parent, grandparent, volunteer, donor and board of education member. We are forever grateful for your leadership, dedication and kindness. Your commitment to education has left a legendary mark on past, present and future generations of students. And for that, our school community and Burke County as a whole are forever grateful.”