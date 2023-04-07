Culinary students from all four traditional Burke County high schools participated in the district's first-ever “Chopped” competition on Thursday at Freedom High School.

The competition, developed collaboratively by Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells, pitted the four teams against each other in a battle for culinary bragging rights. The teams cooked for an hour and a half with the winning team earning a $25 gift card for each student and a $250 donation from Chartwells to that school's culinary program.

Students were required to prepare an entrée (either a skirt steak or catfish), a dessert and side dishes created from a variety of ingredients at their stations.

"They can make whatever sides with the food we have available here," said Nick Bobotas, resident district manager for Chartwells. "There's various things -- rice, fresh fruit, vegetables, beans, pasta -- whatever they can come up with."

Bobotas said the inaugural BCPS Chopped competition was originally conceived of in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the idea on hold.

“We tried planning this back in April of 2020, but obviously, things got a little crazy,” he said. “We finally got it planned out, working with the CTE department. We got the teachers on board, got the students on board from all four high schools and here we are today to cook some food and give the kids an opportunity to use their culinary skills.”

At 9:45 a.m., after about an hour planning their menus, the 16 students entered the kitchen and went to work.

“We have fish tacos with a pineapple salsa and dessert is going to be a drop biscuit with icing and chocolate syrup,” said Freedom High School student Oasis Evans, describing her team’s menu.

She said the team has been staying after school for an hour and a half every Thursday for several weeks to prepare for the competition.

“We cooked with random ingredients she provided us,” she said. “We just made a bunch of random stuff as if we got put in here with a bunch of random ingredients like we are now.”

The East Burke High School team practiced after school once a week and during the school’s "Pride" time.

“We looked at our ingredient lists and came up with recipes with stuff we knew we would have,” said Marlee Cooper.

They even got the chance to use one of their recipes during the competition.

“Right now, I’m working on a tart,” Cooper said. “We practiced this last week during Pride, so we feel very confident and we’re going to do great with it.”

The Pig Rig, the district's new meat smoker also was involved in the competition. Since there is only one smoker, the teams were not able to use the smoker in the competition, however they did prepare ribs to be smoked. Students made the rubs and prepared the meat for smoking and while they competed indoors, the ribs cooked under low, indirect heat outdoors.

Bobotas said the competition, a collaborative effort between Chartwells and BCPS, is one of the many ways Chartwells and the district are partnering together to bridge the gap between the cafeteria and the classroom.

“The district challenged us to come up with something where we could integrate it with the foods programs and use our expertise in the program,” he said. “Our goal is to be a good business partner with the district and do anything we can to assist them in student education and development – whatever we can do to benefit them.”

After two hours of frying, sautéing, searing and chopping, students presented their creations to Bobotas and the other three judges:

Aaron Propst, Chartwells regional operations director

Rod Taylor, BCPS meal mobile food truck manager

Courtney Morris, former owner of Homers

At the end of the day, Freedom High School won the competition’s top prize, taking home the gift cards and the $250 top prize for its culinary program. Draughn High School took second overall and their rib dry rub won first place.