Burke County Public Schools is in the midst of an open enrollment period for the Burke Virtual Academy for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

First launched in 2020 as part of the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual academy will be taking applications through Friday, March 24. Enrollment is open to all Burke County students who will be in kindergarten through 12th grade for the next school year.

Virtual Academy students currently in kindergarten through seventh grade who want to continue in Burke Virtual Academy do not need to complete a new application this year. However, students who will be in high school next year and want to continue taking virtual courses will need to re-enroll.

Kristin Edwards, principal and coordinator of Burke Virtual Academy, said although the virtual academy’s enrollment has dropped since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment has stayed consistent during the 2022-23 school year. Now, with the worst of the COVID-19 fears in the past, the Virtual Academy’s biggest draw is the flexibility it offers.

“(It) offers flexibility for students and parents to organize daily schoolwork routines to fit different lifestyles,” Edwards said. “Students can pursue outside interests while receiving personalized learning tailored to their needs.”

She also called the Virtual Academy a great option for families who want to homeschool but don’t want to have to register or find their own curriculum.

This year, 256 students were enrolled in the Virtual Academy. It currently has seven full-time K-8 teachers and offers 27 virtual sections for high school students. Edwards said high school students also have the option of taking one or two online classes while remaining enrolled in their base school or taking classes at Western Piedmont Community College.

From dedicated teachers who teach only virtual classes to grading procedures, testing requirements and student to teacher ratios that are the same as those in seated schools, the Virtual Academy offers the same education, curriculum and support as any other BCPS school. The academy even received its own school code from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction this year.

Sports, music and extracurricular activities also are offered to Virtual Academy students through the base school in their home district.

“As long as students are enrolled in at least two classes, our policies allow them to participate in athletics, band, chorus and other activities,” she said. “Students are also invited to come to school campuses for extracurricular activities.”

Edwards said the Virtual Academy is not for everyone, but she is proud to be able to offer another option that works for some students and families.

“It works best for motivated students and parents who already have an established social network outside of school,” she said. “We at Burke County Schools pride ourselves on being diversified enough to offer options to all families so that students can find their niche and excel.”

For an open enrollment application for the Burke Virtual Academy, visit bit.ly/BVA23-24.