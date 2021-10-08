Draughn High School announces Homecoming candidates

Black and Gold will adorn the town of Valdese on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as the community celebrates the 14th Homecoming of Draughn High School.

“The Draughn High School Parade has been an annual community event that not only celebrates our high school, but also the community that supports it,” DHS Principal Jeanene Burris said. “This is a special time as we try to return to some normalcy after dealing with COVID for over a year. Draughn is so thankful for the support shown to our school from this community during this challenging time.”

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. beginning at Jack B. Quick and concluding at the Tiger Gym behind the Old Rock School.

Students and staff look forward to another great turnout this year from our community.

“Having been a principal in an elementary school for the past three years, I understand how important it is to reach out to future Wildcats from our feeder schools," Burris said. "Building these relationships early with students helps them feel a part of all that is happening long before they are officially a Draughn Wildcat.”

