East Burke High School announces Homecoming candidates

East Burke High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. Twelve candidates are eligible to win the title of queen during Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill High School. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at East Burke. This year’s Homecoming winner will be crowned during halftime.

The 2021-22 EBHS Homecoming candidates are as follows:

Bergin Berry

Berry is the daughter of David Berry and Jeff and Gina Lail. Bergin will be escorted by her brother Creed Dula. Bergin is a member and current president of the anchor club, National Honor’s Society and she also served as a junior marshal.

Jaiden Bolick

Bolick is the daughter of Brian Bolick and Saralyn Maiella. She will be escorted by her father, Brian Bolick. Bolick is a member of the East Burke tennis team.

Emma Brooke Bowman

Bowman is the daughter of Shane and Renee Bowman. She will be escorted by her father, Shane Bowman. Bowman is a member of the varsity cheer team and serves as SGA student council president.

Charlee Saige Cook