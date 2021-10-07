East Burke High School announces Homecoming candidates

East Burke High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. Twelve candidates are eligible to win the title of queen during Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill High School. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at East Burke. This year’s Homecoming winner will be crowned during halftime.
The 2021-22 EBHS Homecoming candidates are as follows:
Bergin Berry
Berry is the daughter of David Berry and Jeff and Gina Lail. Bergin will be escorted by her brother Creed Dula. Bergin is a member and current president of the anchor club, National Honor’s Society and she also served as a junior marshal.
Jaiden Bolick
Bolick is the daughter of Brian Bolick and Saralyn Maiella. She will be escorted by her father, Brian Bolick. Bolick is a member of the East Burke tennis team.
Emma Brooke Bowman
Bowman is the daughter of Shane and Renee Bowman. She will be escorted by her father, Shane Bowman. Bowman is a member of the varsity cheer team and serves as SGA student council president.
Charlee Saige Cook
Cook is the daughter of Charles and Jackie Cook. She will be escorted by her father, Charles Anthony Cook. Cook is a member of the East Burke cheer team.
Haylie Evans
Evans is the niece of Mr. and Mrs. James Stewart. She will be escorted by her aunt, Amanda Stewart. Evans is a member of the cheer team, anchor club and the National Honor’s Society.
Kate Haskins
Haskins is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Haskins. She will be escorted by her father, Randy Haskins. Haskins is a three-year member of the marching band and participates in HOSA-Future Health Professionals.
Kennady Martin
Martin is the daughter of Shannon Martin and Deanna Clark. She will be escorted by her father, Shannon Martin. Martin is a member of the East Burke Anchor Club.
Lauren Newman
Newman is the daughter of Richie and Natalie Newman. She will be escorted by her father, Richie Newman. Newman is a member of the cheer team and the National Honor’s Society.
Maci Pollard
Pollard is the daughter of Byron and Wendy Pollard. She will be escorted by her father, Byron Pollard. Pollard is a member of the East Burke tennis team and is an active member of the Future Farmers of America.
Vivian Singkhoumkhong
Singkhoumkhong is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Singkhoumkhong. She will be escorted by her mother, Padong Singkhoumkhong. Singkhoumkhong is a member of the cheer team, student government, and the National Honor’s Society.
Brianna White
White is the daughter of Peter and Shannon White. She will be escorted by her father, Peter White. White is a member of East Burke newspaper staff.
Gabby Wingate
Wingate is the daughter of Luke Wingate and Lisa Wingate. She will be escorted by her mother, Lisa Wingate. Wingate is a member of anchor club and is a four-year member of the East Burke volleyball team.