Letter to the Cavalier Class of 2023,

As the principal of East Burke High School, I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. It is with great pride and admiration that we celebrate the achievements of these exceptional young individuals.

Our graduating students have demonstrated remarkable dedication, perseverance, and resilience throughout their educational journey. They have embraced academic challenges, explored diverse fields of knowledge, and acquired the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern world. These graduates have not only excelled in the classroom but have also made significant contributions to our school community and beyond.

This year’s graduating class has shown exceptional leadership qualities, a strong commitment to service, and an unwavering passion for making a positive impact. They have actively engaged in various community service initiatives, organized fundraisers for charitable causes, and demonstrated a genuine concern for the well-being of others. Their acts of kindness, empathy, and selflessness have left a lasting impression on our school and the broader community.

As our graduates embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether pursuing higher education, entering the workforce, or joining the armed forces, I am confident that they will continue to make significant contributions to society. Their passion, resilience, and determination will undoubtedly lead them to achieve remarkable successes and positively impact the communities they become a part of.

I would like to express my gratitude to the teachers, staff, parents, and community members who have played a crucial role in nurturing and supporting our graduating students. Your unwavering commitment to their growth and development has helped shape them into the exceptional individuals they are today.

Once again, I extend my warmest congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. May their future be filled with endless opportunities, fulfillment, and success. I have no doubt that they will continue to make us proud and inspire future generations.

While your time as East Burke High School students culminates at commencement, I look forward to seeing you come back to visit. It goes without saying, “Once a Cavalier, Always a Cavalier.”

Katie Moore

Principal, East Burke High School