East Burke High School Principal Letter

Letter to the Cavalier Class of 2021,
On behalf of the faculty, staff, and alumni of East Burke High School, I want to say congratulations to the Class of 2021. As we approached the end of another successful and challenging school year, many of our thoughts turned to the eagerly anticipated date of May 26, a date that will mark an important milestone in your lives. Graduation from high school is a tremendous accomplishment. During your journey, I’m sure many of you have faced challenges that could have prevented you from reaching this goal. However, you have persevered and found the strength to turn your struggles into victory.
I write this letter of encouragement with thoughts of all the hopes and dreams you will have in the future. I’m very proud of your accomplishments and of the outstanding leadership you have provided here at East Burke High School. COVID times have been difficult, but your resilience, courage, and engagement have brought you to graduation. I want to encourage you to prepare for those future hopes, dreams, and experiences. Your future does not occur by chance. It occurs through preparation and determination. Don’t wait for your future to happen; make your future happen.
In closing, I want you to know I am proud of each and every one of you. Your work ethic, effort, and enthusiasm for life are admirable. Revel in the moment and take the time to thank all who have been instrumental in helping you achieve this milestone. As you go forth from East Burke High School, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
While your time as East Burke High School students culminated at commencement, I look forward to seeing you come back to visit. It goes without saying, “Once a Cavalier, Always a Cavalier.”
Katie Moore
Principal, East Burke High School