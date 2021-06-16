East Burke High School Principal Letter

On behalf of the faculty, staff, and alumni of East Burke High School, I want to say congratulations to the Class of 2021. As we approached the end of another successful and challenging school year, many of our thoughts turned to the eagerly anticipated date of May 26, a date that will mark an important milestone in your lives. Graduation from high school is a tremendous accomplishment. During your journey, I’m sure many of you have faced challenges that could have prevented you from reaching this goal. However, you have persevered and found the strength to turn your struggles into victory.