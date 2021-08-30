Educational Talent Search grant renewal to benefit Burke community

Western Piedmont Community College announced the continued funding of its Educational Talent Search Grant. After receiving a perfect score and applying for a nationally competitive grant, WPCC has received $1,819,580, which will be dispersed over the next five years.

Educational Talent Search is a college access program funded by the Federal Governments Department of Education with the goal to break down barriers that underserved students may encounter on their college journey.

Students must complete an application process and express a desire to attend college. The program grant will continue to serve the need in our community by providing opportunities such as college tours and cultural enrichment experiences for student’s sixth through twelfth grade in Burke County Schools.

“Educational Talent Search has benefitted me by giving me a better understanding of colleges and careers,” student Esmeralda E. said. “The counselors are very patient, understanding, and are always willing to help.”

ETS also aims to assist students with time management, test taking, study and organizational skills, in addition to completing college applications, registering for classes, preparing for college entrance exams and applying for scholarships — including federal and state financial aid.