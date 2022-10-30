EMS, WPCC launch new program aimed at paramedic recruitment

The future of recruitment in emergency services is changing, and Burke County is getting a head start.

Burke County EMS and Western Piedmont Community College are partnering to offer the region’s first EMS Academy next year, where participants will earn all the credentials they need to to be paramedics.

The twist is participants will go through the program on the county’s payroll, getting paid for 40 hours a week while they learn the ins and outs of EMS work and get hands-on, field experience, said Burke County EMS Maj. Nikki Hudson.

When they finish the program, they’ll be first in line to fill positions at Burke County EMS.

The entire program comes at no cost to the students, Hudson said.

This is the second academy of its kind in the state, as far as Hudson is aware.

“We’re going to take people that have no EMS credentials but want to get into the field of emergency services and become a paramedic, we’re going to put them on payroll and send them to school,” Hudson said.

The model is similar to the one multiple law enforcement agencies use when they send recruits to basic law enforcement training with the understanding they’ll come work at the agency once they finish school. That’s where EMS administrators looked to get inspiration for their own recruitment efforts.

“Previously … to be hired at all at an EMS agency, you had to have an EMT credential,” Hudson said. “We’re going to capture these people before that and help them get their initial EMT credential and then send them on through paramedic.”

The goal is to help eliminate financial barriers for people who may be interested in a life of service, but can’t afford to take a break from working long enough to finish the coursework and experiential requirements.

“We want to get folks that want to get into emergency services or may have an interest, but previously have not been able to leave their job or couldn’t afford to leave their job to take the training,” Hudson said. “We want to get those folks. EMS is the fastest growing field in health care right now. It’s growing between 20 and 30% every year, depending on where you’re at, and there’s an opportunity to provide service for the community.”

The program will see individuals complete more than 1,500 class hours and have their paramedic certification in the course of the year.

The program is something officials are hoping will help treat the growing pains EMS has been experiencing.

“We are growing,” Hudson said. “Our call volume is higher than it’s ever been, as it should be because our population grows, so we have to have more paramedics. To do that, they have to be trained.”

Eight people have already signed up for the program, and Hudson said they’ll likely cap the program at 20 participants.

Brandon Edwards, director of the emergency services program at WPCC, said this is the first time the college has participated in a program of this scale.

“We see the need for paramedics in Burke County directly, and then in surrounding counties,” Edwards said. “This will be the … most efficient way of taking someone without a credential and going all the way through the program in one year.”

It usually takes 16 months to get a paramedic certificate alone, and that’s for people who already have earned their EMT certification.

The career is a rewarding one, especially when you get to see the difference you’ve made in the lives of other people, Edwards said, both in the field and from the educational perspective.

“You see students that are scared to death on that first day,” Hudson said. “They are all scared to death, and then … when they work for me here, I see their confidence and their ability to take really good care of patients. That’s so rewarding.”

Anyone interested in the program should contact Hudson at ncarswell2@wpcc.edu for more information. Applications are due Dec. 1.