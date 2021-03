Fall 2020 president's, dean's list announced

Susan Williams, Western Piedmont Community College’s Dean of Student Services, has released the Fall 2020 president’s list of 175 students and Dean’s List of 521 students. Students who enroll in at least 12 semester hours credit on which grade points may be computed and who attain a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the president’s list. A student who enrolls in at least 6 semester hours credit on which grade points may be computed and who attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better, is placed on the dean’s list. WPCC commends these students for their academic achievements.