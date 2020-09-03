Families, students and coworkers react to teacher's passing

“McKenna still has the copy of “Little Women” she gave her,” Childress said. “She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.”

Hannah Stancil was one of McKenna’s classmates in Grindstaff’s fourth-grade class in 2007.

“I always remembered her bright spirit and willingness to get with each student and assist them,” Stancil said. “I always loved her smile and morning greeting when we would come in. She was always so thorough in her teaching and put a lot of fun into the way she taught.”

To start this school year, Grindstaff was teaching fifth grade with the Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy.

Estel Soto’s son was enrolled in Grindstaff’s class this year. Soto said despite their brief time together, Grindstaff’s devotion to her students and her profession were clear.

“She seemed to be a very nice and approachable teacher,” Soto said. “(She was) very dedicated to her work. (She was) willing to help out when needed. She’s going to be missed dearly.”

Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, said the school system is saddened by the loss of Grindstaff.