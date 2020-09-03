Families, students and coworkers react to teacher's passing

Students, staffers, the Burke County Public Schools administration and county residents are still reeling after the death of Cindy Grindstaff on Wednesday.
Grindstaff, 50, died while in her classroom at W.A. Young Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The school system was observing a professional development day for its staff, so teachers did not participate in Zoom sessions with students Wednesday.
However, with school back in session Thursday, Grindstaff’s co-workers and families of her students were asked to carry on with their instruction in her absence.
Jeannie Jandrew is the principal at W.A. Young.
“We lost a beloved teacher,” Jandrew said. “(She was) a great friend, a great teacher, (and had) great rapport with her families.”
Grindstaff had been teaching in Burke County Public Schools since 2002.
Donna Childress’ oldest daughter, McKenna, had Grindstaff in first and fourth grades at W.A. Young. Childress said she was a “wonderful” teacher.
Childress recounted a time when Grindstaff took McKenna and a couple of other students out to dinner to celebrate them achieving points for her “accelerated reader” program, where students are awarded points based on book quizzes assigned to them. The higher the grade level of the books, the more points are awarded to the student.
“McKenna still has the copy of “Little Women” she gave her,” Childress said. “She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.”
Hannah Stancil was one of McKenna’s classmates in Grindstaff’s fourth-grade class in 2007.
“I always remembered her bright spirit and willingness to get with each student and assist them,” Stancil said. “I always loved her smile and morning greeting when we would come in. She was always so thorough in her teaching and put a lot of fun into the way she taught.”
To start this school year, Grindstaff was teaching fifth grade with the Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy.
Estel Soto’s son was enrolled in Grindstaff’s class this year. Soto said despite their brief time together, Grindstaff’s devotion to her students and her profession were clear.
“She seemed to be a very nice and approachable teacher,” Soto said. “(She was) very dedicated to her work. (She was) willing to help out when needed. She’s going to be missed dearly.”
Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, said the school system is saddened by the loss of Grindstaff.
“Our school family and Ms. Grindstaff’s family are in shock and grieving during this difficult time. Ms. Grindstaff was a beloved long-time teacher at W.A. Young and will be truly missed. We appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers as we continue to deal with this sudden loss.”
Jandrew said she has reached out to the families and plans to deliver peace lilies to them.
For McKenna, her love of reading began with Grindstaff, her mother said. In addition to her fond memories, McKenna also has something more tangible to remember Grindstaff by.
According to Childress, Grindstaff wrote an inscription in the copy of the book she gave her.
“Always keep dreaming,” Grindstaff wrote in the inscription. “And remember, your next adventure is only a turn of the page away. Love, Ms. Grindstaff.”
