The first day of school brought some in Burke County full circle Monday morning.

Chandler Woody, a Burke County native who attended Rutherford College Elementary, Heritage Middle and Draughn High schools, started his first year of teaching Monday morning at Heritage Middle School.

“I’ve never had a bad teacher through Burke County Public Schools,” Woody said. “I was substitute teaching last year finishing up my degree, and I was like, ‘I love this. I could see myself doing this forever.’”

His Monday morning started off with a planning period before he would be introduced to a room full of seventh graders there to learn math.

“I’m very excited,” Woody said. “I think everybody on the hallway knows that I’m pretty ahead of the game this morning.”

Karen Auton, BCPS assistant superintendent, is going on her 21st year in education, and Heritage Middle Principal Ginger Stinson is going on her 25th year in education.

“I still get the first day jitters just like everybody else does,” Auton said.

Both Auton and Stinson taught Woody when he was in school.

“You love that they somehow caught that spark for education,” Stinson said. “Our newer teachers have not earned education degrees, but something in them has sparked this interest in teaching so we are very excited. Hopefully, we’ve played some small part in that, but it’s very rewarding to see a former student become a teacher.”

She said it was amazing to be back Monday morning, welcoming students onto campus and welcoming the sixth graders to the school for the first time.