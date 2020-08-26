First week of classes draws differing reactions

Roma Caddell has a third-grader in Burke County Public Schools. She said she and her child are overwhelmed and are struggling with the learning curve associated with the move to remote learning.

“It was really hard and confusing; (the process) is just all over the place,” Caddell said. “The technology is not as straightforward as it should be. Unless you have the time to sit there and go to (so many) apps — Google Classroom, ClassLink and all the class websites — it’s not easy for the smaller kids.”

Caddell said she offered some suggestions to her child’s teacher, who was able to implement them into her instruction.

Hot spot issues

Angie Clark’s daughter is an eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School, and her son is a ninth-grader at Patton High School. Clark said she has received a number of calls about her son not being present for Zoom instruction, despite the link not working.

Clark also said she and her family were having trouble getting their mobile hot spot to work.

The News Herald reached out to Burke County Public Schools and asked whether the system has heard from families about their mobile hot spots not working.