First week of classes draws differing reactions

Local parents can breathe a sigh of relief after the first week of remote classes drew to a close.
In keeping with the theme of 2020, schools throughout North Carolina were thrown a curveball to start the school year last week, as many parents and student experienced connectivity issues with Zoom. The hiccups resulted from a problem with N.C. Education Cloud, the platform that runs programs like Zoom and Canvas to schools throughout the state.
The News Herald talked with some local parents to get their thoughts on the first week.
Brittiany Draper has a fifth-grade student at Burke County Public Schools. Her daughter enjoyed the first week of class.
“I think it was the excitement of something new,” Draper said. “(This Monday) started off a little rough. The tasks can be a little confusing. My biggest issue as a parent is that at this particular school — I’m not sure how others are doing it — the students only get 20 to 30 minutes of teacher time a day. Now, of course, they can message them if they have any questions. But I personally think it is extremely difficult to be able to learn when you have such limited teacher face-to-face time.”
Like Draper, other local parents said they had technological troubles. Whether these issues were related to N.C. Education Cloud’s failure is not known.
Roma Caddell has a third-grader in Burke County Public Schools. She said she and her child are overwhelmed and are struggling with the learning curve associated with the move to remote learning.
“It was really hard and confusing; (the process) is just all over the place,” Caddell said. “The technology is not as straightforward as it should be. Unless you have the time to sit there and go to (so many) apps — Google Classroom, ClassLink and all the class websites — it’s not easy for the smaller kids.”
Caddell said she offered some suggestions to her child’s teacher, who was able to implement them into her instruction.
Hot spot issues
Angie Clark’s daughter is an eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School, and her son is a ninth-grader at Patton High School. Clark said she has received a number of calls about her son not being present for Zoom instruction, despite the link not working.
Clark also said she and her family were having trouble getting their mobile hot spot to work.
The News Herald reached out to Burke County Public Schools and asked whether the system has heard from families about their mobile hot spots not working.
“We have had a few we have had to trade out,” said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for the schools. “Just a reminder that the hot spots are only as good as the cellphone service in the area. We are working with families on case-by-case bases to help support them through this period of remote learning.”
Katie Shaber Lindsay has two children at Freedom High School.
“It was, overall, a positive experience,” Lindsay said. “I didn’t realize until now how much of their schoolwork has always been online, even when they sat in the classroom. So they were already pretty comfortable navigating the technology.
“But both of my students are in high school,” Lindsay said. “I can’t imagine how difficult it must be with younger kids.”
Still, the week was not entirely free of challenges for her children, Lindsay said.
“My son had an issue with an app not working for a certain assignment,” she said. “The teacher gave him an extension, and they were able to troubleshoot it. I think there was a class he was late to, also, because of connection (issues.) But again, his teacher was very understanding.”
No problems for some
For other parents, the week went by without a blemish.
Crystal Wiater’s son is an elementary school student in Burke County Public Schools.
“I thought (the first week) went surprisingly well for us — much better than I anticipated,” she said. “My son has been able to join his Zoom meeting every morning and has been able to complete all of his work without problems.”
Regardless of families’ outcomes during the first week, the remote start of the school year will require parents and students to continue to acquaint themselves with the technologies and techniques associated with remote instruction.
Remote learning will continue in Burke County at least through Sept. 11.
The Burke County Board of Education will meet Sept. 3 to decide whether the system will continue in a remote Plan C or transition to a hybrid-learning plan (Plan B).
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
