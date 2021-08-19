Five Burke County teachers quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

Five Burke County Public Schools teachers have been quarantined after an exposure to a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

BCPS held the 2021-22 new teacher orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Olive Hill Resource Center, where they began preparing for the upcoming school year.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, said one teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and five teachers had to be quarantined after the exposure at the orientation. There were around 60 to 65 people in attendance at the orientation, Shuffler said.

Some teachers did wear masks throughout the orientation, but not all. The district-wide mandate that requires teachers, BCPS staff and students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, was not passed by the Burke County School Board until Aug. 16.

Open houses for students and their parents are occurring this week and all students, parents, teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask at open house events and any other functions on school grounds regardless of vaccination status, Shuffler said.

