Following cluster, school systems' COVID totals increase again

Once again, the number of quarantined/isolated staff members and students in the local school system is on the rise.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, a total of 324 students and staff members were quarantined or isolated throughout the school system last week.

On Oct. 20, The News Herald reported Icard Elementary would transition to remote learning through Nov. 5 following a cluster being identified at the school.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or first positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases.

Per general statutes, child care centers and schools are required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases, including COVID-19, to the local health director of the county or district in which the school or facility is located.

According to NCDHHS, public reporting of clusters in child care and school settings is necessary to protect public health and implement appropriate control measures.