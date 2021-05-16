Freedom High School and Draughn High School battle it out in cupcake wars

“The CTE classes are phenomenal with teaching the kids the hands-on skills that they need,” said Silver. “We don’t hear a lot of complaints when kids come to our class because we’re always doing something to involve them in the day and just figure out different ways of life and how to take care of themselves.”

Williams agreed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are able to put their creativity to use and make it come to life compared to just doing worksheets or this and that,” said Williams. “They can do the hands-on stuff and make their stuff come to life, so that’s really cool.”

The cupcake wars allowed students from the foods and construction courses to showcase the skills they have accumulated inside the classroom, while learning things they didn’t expect along the way.

“The blueberry margarita cupcake group, I asked them what they have learned and they said, 'Well, we’ve really learned what flavors go together and now I know that this doesn’t go with that. Plus I learned how to bake cupcakes, we are so proud of ourselves,'” said Silver. "Just having that accomplishment is, I think, the biggest part of CTE."

CTE courses allow students to participate in different trades in high school while trying to navigate what they want to do after they graduate.