Grants for eligible 2021 NC high school graduates to cover tuition and fees

Eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates will have their tuition and fees covered at any one of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, including Western Piedmont Community College, for up to two years through the Longleaf Commitment grant program.
On May 24, Gov. Cooper announced the Longleaf Commitment program, a $31.5 million investment to guarantee that graduating high school seniors from low- and middle-income families receive at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.
The Commitment program will supplement the federal Pell grant and existing aid by providing an additional $700 to $2,800 grant per year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years for students to earn an Associate Degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year college or university in North Carolina.
“Providing financial support to students who would otherwise not be able to further their education is a great opportunity for WPCC to serve our community,” said Joel Welch, WPCC president. “We know that financial barriers prevent many prospective students from pursuing post-secondary education.”
To be eligible for the grant program, students must be a graduate from a North Carolina high school in 2021, be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes, be a first-time college student (former Career & College Promise (CCP) and Early/Middle College High School graduates are eligible), enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year, enroll in at least six credit hours per semester, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-2022 academic year, have an expected family contribution (EFC) from $0 - $15,000 (“EFC” is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination), renew FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic year and meet the satisfactory academic progress requirements of the college.
To apply for the grant program, students should complete WPCC’s application for admission and the 2021-2022 academic year FAFSA available on WPCC’s website at www.wpcc.edu. WPCC’s student services team is available to assist students with these processes and can be reached at 828-448-6046.
“The purpose of WPCC’s Financial Aid Office is to provide financial assistance to those students who without such assistance would be unable to attend WPCC,” said Dori Barron, WPCC Financial Aid director. “We are excited about the Longleaf Commitment grant program and the resources it will provide for students.”
Prospective students should begin the WPCC Admissions process and complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA now to enroll for fall semester.