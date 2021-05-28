Grants for eligible 2021 NC high school graduates to cover tuition and fees

Eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates will have their tuition and fees covered at any one of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, including Western Piedmont Community College, for up to two years through the Longleaf Commitment grant program.

On May 24, Gov. Cooper announced the Longleaf Commitment program, a $31.5 million investment to guarantee that graduating high school seniors from low- and middle-income families receive at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.

The Commitment program will supplement the federal Pell grant and existing aid by providing an additional $700 to $2,800 grant per year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years for students to earn an Associate Degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year college or university in North Carolina.

“Providing financial support to students who would otherwise not be able to further their education is a great opportunity for WPCC to serve our community,” said Joel Welch, WPCC president. “We know that financial barriers prevent many prospective students from pursuing post-secondary education.”