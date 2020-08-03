Group protests at BCPS Central Office

Penland posted a Facebook video on July 29 in which she planned the protest for Friday. When she found out the central office is closed Fridays during the summer, she moved the protest to Thursday.

Penland said that following her post, other parents reached out to her, including single moms who are struggling with making decisions to balance their work schedules with child care and assisting their children with schoolwork.

“I’ve got messages (Thursday) from parents and people that I don’t even know,” Penland said. “They’re saying, ‘Thank you for standing up for my child. Thank you for standing up (for) my son who has autism, and has regressed during this time of lockdown.’”

Penland’s mother-in-law, Becky Coffey, was also in attendance at the protest Thursday.

“There’s no normalcy in what’s going on right now,” Coffey said. “We need to restore faith that our kids, indeed, have a future, instead of them being at home and worrying about their parents and whether they have a job or not.”

Penland felt like she needed to be at the central office Thursday, she said.